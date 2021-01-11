Turkey, Greece to resume talks on disputes on Jan 25

Turkish and Greek officials say their countries will resume talks aimed at reducing tensions at the end of the month, following this summer’s dispute over maritime borders and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean

