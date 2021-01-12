A good thing: Martha Stewart insists she didn’t "jump the line" for the COVID-19 vaccine

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Add lifestyle guru Martha Stewart’s name to the growing list of celebrities who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown,” the 79-year-old posted to Instagram, along with video of her getting the coveted jab. It doesn’t appear that she added any handmade glass bowls or other “Martha” accents to the setting.

As if anticipating some Internet backlash, Stewart insisted, “To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others,” explaining “10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines.”

Monday’s vaccine distributions came after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took flak for what some critics say was a needlessly, and dangerously, micromanaged response to the vaccine’s distribution in the Empire State. One hospital in New Rochelle, New York, for example, is facing fines for distributing the vaccine to first responders and teachers before officially allowed to do so.

The injections were officially made available to teachers, cops, and the elderly in New York on Monday. The latter group bore the brunt of deaths from the virus in New York, with an estimated 6,200 killed in nursing homes alone, after a state directive ordered those suffering from COVID-19 back into the facilities, which were not prepared for the pandemic.

Stewart joins the growing list of A-listers of advanced age that have gotten the vaccine, including Ian McKellan, 81, Joan Collins, 87, and director Oliver Stone, 74, who received the Russian version of the shot while filming there.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.