Gal Gadot, Dwayne "Uncle Handsome" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds unveil Netflix’s star-packed 2021 slate

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Get your comfy binging pants on, because Netflix has some plans for you this year.

The co-stars of the upcoming action flick Red Notice — Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds — can be seen introducing the 2021 line-up of Netflix original movies as part of a new promotional “sizzle reel” of what’s to come.

And if Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and, well, The Rock — who introduces himself as “Uncle Handsome” — isn’t enough, the promotional video includes snippets of chats of others who worked in front of and behind the camera for the streaming giant’s upcoming projects.

They include Oscar winners Halle Berry, Amy Adams, Regina King and Octavia Spencer; Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; MCU and Extraction star Chris Hemsworth, and others.

“What I love about movies is that they can make you feel every emotion,” King offers.

“I love that I’m finally directing my first movie, says Bruised helmer Berry — an emotion shared by Miranda, who called the shots on his first movie, Tick Tick…Boom for Netflix. “Jinx! You owe me a Coke,” both stars say, pointing virtually at each other via split-screen.

“I love movies that keep you guessing,” admits Adams, who will be seen in The Woman in the Window.

“I love movies that get you into the action,” says Jason Momoa, star of Sweet Girl.

“We truly love movies,” Reynolds says, bringing it home.

“We do,” Johnson adds, “But what we really love is making movies for fans like you.”

After revealing the titles of dozens of films — including the already Oscar-buzzy Malcolm and Marie with Zendaya and John David Washington and never-before-seen shots from Red Notice — a title card reads, “We’re Just Getting Started.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

