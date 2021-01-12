INDOT to host virtual career fair on January 20

he Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair on Wednesday, January 20 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time. Anyone interested in learning more about employment at INDOT is invited to attend, and registration is not required.

The career fair will feature an overview of the agency, benefits of working for INDOT, and positions currently available. Featured jobs will include highway maintenance technicians, equipment mechanics, construction engineers and project inspectors, and seasonal positions.

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams, an online video conferencing application for both desktop and mobile devices.

