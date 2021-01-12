Press Release: Officers Receive Exceptional Service Award

The Michigan City Police Department would like to recognize Lt. Tim Richardson, Cpl. Michael Oberle, Ofc. Brian Wright, Ofc. DeShone Harris and Ofc. Jacob Schleyer with an Exceptional Service Award for their actions during a recent call they responded to. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department received a report of gunshots being fired in the 7000 block of County Road North 500 West at approximately 5:15 PM on November 26th, 2020. The suspect who was later identified as 42-year-old Knox, Indiana resident Said Berry II, immediately began discharging a firearm at the responding officers when they arrived. A patrol vehicle belonging to one of the responding officers was struck by gunfire numerous times. Lt. Richardson and Cpl. Oberle were off-duty and responded to the scene after learning about the severity of this call. They assisted Ofc. Wright, Ofc. Harris, Ofc. Schleyer and other responding officers at the scene. These five Michigan City Police Officers searched for Berry in the dark while putting their own lives in danger knowing a threat of being struck by gunfire. Deputies from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department were able to return gunfire which struck Berry. Lt. Richardson, Cpl. Oberle, Officer Wright, Officer Harris and Officer Schleyer, assisted with Berry’s apprehension as he was attempting to enter a nearby residence with a family inside. First aid was provided to Berry before LaPorte County EMS transported him to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured as a result of this incident. Indiana State Police investigated the shooting and arrested Berry on November 26th, 2020. He was charged in LaPorte Superior Court 1 with 2-counts of Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felony), 2-counts of Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony) and 1-count of Criminal Recklessness (Level 5 Felony). Berry is currently in the LaPorte County Jail and was issued at $100,005.00 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled in LaPorte County Superior Court 1 on January 28th, 2021 at 08:30 AM. Other responding emergency units were from the Indiana State Police, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Springfield Township Fire Department, and La Porte County EMS. The actions of Lt. Tim Richardson, Cpl. Michael Oberle, Ofc. Brian Wright, Ofc. DeShone Harris and Ofc. Jacob Schleyer were exceptional in service and are in keeping with the highest standards of the Michigan City Police Department. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous! Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.