2 passengers beat Greek subway official after mask order


Posted on: January 13th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Two subway passengers assaulted an Athens stationmaster after he told them they should be wearing masks for the coronavirus pandemic, and Greek authorities are vowing to bring the attackers to justice



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

2 passengers beat Greek subway official after mask order


Posted on: January 13th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Two subway passengers assaulted an Athens stationmaster after he told them they should be wearing masks for the coronavirus pandemic, and Greek authorities are vowing to bring the attackers to justice



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.