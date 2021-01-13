Ex-Michigan governor faces 2 charges in Flint water scandal
Two years after leaving office, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing charges of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Ex-Michigan governor faces 2 charges in Flint water scandal
Two years after leaving office, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing charges of willful neglect of duty in the Flint water crisis
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.