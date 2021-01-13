HOOSIERS 70 AND OLDER ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers age 70 and older can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.More information will be provided during Governor Holcomb’s weekly press conference at 2:30 p.m. today. The press conference will be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/356296