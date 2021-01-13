Managers detained as 22 trapped in China mine for 3rd day
Authorities have detained managers at a gold mine in eastern China where 22 workers have been trapped underground following an explosion Sunday
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managers detained as 22 trapped in China mine for 3rd day
Authorities have detained managers at a gold mine in eastern China where 22 workers have been trapped underground following an explosion Sunday
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.