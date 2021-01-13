Michigan City Human Rights Department

It is the public policy of the City of Michigan City to provide all of our citizens equal opportunity in the areas of employment, housing, education of public accommodation on the basis of:

Familial status (housing complaints only)RaceColorReligionNational OriginDisabilityAgeSexual OrientationSex (including sexual harassment & pregnancy)AncestryDiscrimination based on age is covered by federal law and will be forwarded to EEOC. Charges of discrimination based on disability that does not meet the definition in MCHRC Ordinance #3283 will be forwarded to EEOC also.

It is also the public policy of the City of Michigan City to protect its citizens from unfounded charges of discrimination.

Our MissionCommitment to the citizens of Michigan City to provide and promote equal opportunity by:

Enforcing the Human Rights, Affirmative Action and Contract Compliance ordinancesEducating the public in civil rights issuesAdvocating tolerant and anti-discriminatory attitudes and systems

If you feel you have been discriminated against, due to your race, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, marital status or sexual orientation, employment, housing or public accommodations and would like to request our support, please call (219) 873-1429 and leave your name, telephone number, with a brief message, or complete our Online Support Request Form and a representative from our office will return your call as soon as possible. All contacts with this department will remain confidential.

If you feel the City is not in compliance with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, please refer to the formal grievance procedure with the ADA Coordinator.

Michigan City Human Rights Commission Black History Month Contest:https://www.emichigancity.com/DocumentCenter/View/1773/2021-Black-History-Month-Contest-flyer?bidId=