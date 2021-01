Michigan City Recycling Program

The Michigan City Sustainability Commission and Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department have partnered to roll out a neighborhood park recycling program.

Located at Charles R. Westcott, Gardena, Hansen, Pullman, Winding Creek Cove, Water Tower, Canada, and Tall Timbers Parks.

To reduce landfill waste, we encourage the public to use these recycling containers when using our neighborhood parks as well as recycling at home and at work.

ACCEPTED ITEMS: GLASS BOTTLES AND JARS MILK, JUICE, AND SOUP CARTONS FLATTENED CARDBOARD BOXES NEWSPAPERS AND CATALOGS PLASTIC BOTTLES AND CONTAINERS JUNK MAIL AND MAGAZINES ALUMINUM, TIN AND OTHER METAL CANS THESE ITEMS ARE NOT ACCEPTED:PLASTIC BAGS, AERESOL CANS, ELECTRONICS, LIGHT BULBS, BATTERIES, STYROFOAM, SOLO CUPS