Minnesota man who trained with Islamic State pleads guilty


Posted on: January 13th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A Minnesota man who traveled to Syria and Iraq where prosecutors say he became a soldier for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a terrorism count



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Minnesota man who trained with Islamic State pleads guilty


Posted on: January 13th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A Minnesota man who traveled to Syria and Iraq where prosecutors say he became a soldier for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a terrorism count



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.