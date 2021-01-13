‘No Time to Die’ possibly destined for another delay

Nicola Dove © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LONDON) — It appears we’ll have to wait even longer to see the latest James Bond film.

No Time to Die, which will mark Daniel Crag’s final turn as the super spy, will be pushed from its current April 2 release date until sometime in the fall, sources tell Deadline.

Movie theaters in the U.K. — a key market for the film’s rollout — are facing the same struggles theaters here in the states. They don’t know exactly when they’ll be fully back up and running say the sources.

MGM has reportedly shopped the film around to streaming services, none of whom were willing to pay even half of the $600 million asking price. The studio considers the picture crucial to its financial sustainability, and therefore is adamant about giving it a theatrical release.

The last Bond film, 2015’s Spectre, grossed $880.6 million worldwide. Skyfall, released in 2012 delivered the biggest haul for the franchise with $1.1 billion.

No Time to Die also stars returning 007 players Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz, as well as Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

By George Costantino

