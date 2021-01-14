Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide
Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide
Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.