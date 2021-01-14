Trump set to be impeached for historic second time

(WASHINGTON) — During President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing, Nancy Pelosi wore a look that eagle-eyed onlookers realized she has worn before.

The Speaker of the House donned the same suit dress at Wednesday’s hearing as she did in 2019 at Trump’s first impeachment hearing.

When she initially wore the look it included a gold mace Ann Hand brooch. However, she did not wear the gilded accessory this time. Instead, she incorporated a floral print face mask.

Wednesday’s hearing made Trump the first U.S. president in history to be impeached by Congress twice, with 10 Republicans voting along with all Democrats to charge the president for his involvement during a violent coup at the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6.

“Those insurrectionists were not patriots,” Pelosi said during her speech on Wednesday. “They were not part of a political base to be catered to and managed. They were domestic terrorists and justice must prevail.”

Following the House Speaker’s repeat impeachment look, many people took to Twitter to discuss.

“Nancy Pelosi wearing the exact same outfit for the impeachment trial today that she did for his last impeachment is everything I needed to see today,” @maryy_lisa tweeted.

Another posted a photo of a scene from The Devil Wears Prada along with the caption asking “Are you wearing the Nancy Peolosi impeachment dress?”

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has made headlines for her outfit choices. In 2020, former first lady Hillary Clinton complimented her pink mask-to-pantsuit coordination.

Other fans have also called out the House Speaker’s unique face masks on several other occasions.

