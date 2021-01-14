Tyler Perry to receive Oscar for his humanitarian efforts

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced Thursday that its Board of Governors voted to present the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to actor, filmmaker, writer, producer, and philanthropist Tyler Perry in recognition of his charity efforts.

The Board of Governors also announced that the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) will also be so honored this year.

“There has been such widespread generosity in our industry that limiting the Hersholt Humanitarian Award to one recipient, this year in particular, was impossible. So, we are breaking with tradition and giving two awards to honor that spirit,” said Academy President David Rubin in a statement.

He declared, “Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker,” adding, “He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored.”

Perry’s 330-acre studio in Atlanta employs hundreds and was one of the first production houses to get back to work last July, after adopting rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols.

Regarding the MPTF, Rubin declared it “has gone above and beyond to help our community. The sheer number of individuals and families — from every corner of our industry’s workforce — aided during the pandemic and over the last 100 years is nothing short of extraordinary.”

The Oscar statuettes will be presented at the 93rd Academy Awards telecast, which airs live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

By Stephen Iervolino

