AP EXCLUSIVE: Maduro ally presses for dialogue with Biden

A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he’s hopeful the Biden administration will roll back a “cruel” sanctions policy and open the door to diplomacy

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

AP EXCLUSIVE: Maduro ally presses for dialogue with Biden

A close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he’s hopeful the Biden administration will roll back a “cruel” sanctions policy and open the door to diplomacy