Bets on, bets off: Online gambling site already taking wagers on ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4

CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX © 2020(LOS ANGELES) — After fans binged the recently-dropped third season of the Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai, its cliffhanger ending left them aching for more — so much so that the online sportsbook My Bookie is taking wagers on what will happen in the show’s forthcoming fourth season.

In the cliffhanger, former enemies Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played respectively by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, team up to take on Martin Kove’s Sensei John Kreese, and whupped him handily enough that he called an old Army buddy for back-up. It’s not stated in the show, but Karate Kid fans are already predicting the return of actor and martial artist Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver, one of the baddies in Karate Kid Part III.

It’s so likely Silver will return that My Bookie makes it a -500 bet — meaning if you bet $500 that he shows up, you’ll make just $100. On the other hand, betting $100 against Terry’s return would net you $200, because it’s considered unlikely he won’t join the fight.

Want to score on a long shot? Fans can also bet whether or not Oscar-winner Hillary Swank, who starred in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, will return to the Karate Kid universe. A hundred-dollar bet would net you $550, according to My Bookie’s odds.

Another long-shot return is Jaden Smith, the star of the panned 2010 reboot of The Karate Kid. That’s considered so unlikely that a $100 bet would win you $900. Betting $100 that his character Dre Parker wins the All Valley Karate Championship will score you $2,000.

You can even bet on how many times people say the series’ iconic line, “Sweep the leg.”

Here are some other wagering possibilities for the fourth season of Cobra Kai and their corresponding money line bets, according to MyBookie:

Who wins the All Valley Karate Championship?

(Winner must be announced in season 4)

Miguel Diaz: +110

Robby Keene: +150

Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz: +300

Samantha LaRusso: +400

Kyler: +600

Tory Nichols: +650

Demetr: +800

Mitch: +1500

Dre Parker: +2000

Anthony LaRusso: +2200

All other fighters: +500

All Valley Karate Championship — Match Winner

(Fight must take place at tournament)

Samantha LaRusso: -140

Tory Nichols: +110

Does Terry Silver make an appearance in Season 4?

Yes: -500

No: +200

Does Mike Barnes make an appearance in Season 4?

Yes: -230

No: +160

Does Hillary Swank make an appearance in Season 4?

Yes: +550

No: -2000

Does Jaden Smith make an appearance in Season 4?

Yes: +900

No: -3000

Does Hawk return to Cobra Kai?

Yes: -140

No: +110

Total times “sweep the leg” will be mentioned in Season 4

Over 3.5 times: -130

Under 3.5 times: +100

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.