“BEYOND THE EXPECTED” AWARD RECIPIENTS

On Wednesday morning at the Sheriff’s January Merit Board meeting, three deputies were recognized for their efforts and actions during 2020. All three deputies received the annual “Beyond The Expected” award from the Merit Board and Mr. Andy Fox of 1st Source Bank.Major Heath A. Haferkamp, a 32-year veteran of the LCSO, received the award for his exhaustive efforts in securing a body camera grant in excess of $130,000. During the highly competitive grant process, he waived a scheduled vacation to ensure the grant application was completed prior to the deadline. Major Haferkamp, a member of the LCSO Administration, oversees the agency’s budget, motor vehicle fleet, civil office operations and supervises Courthouse Security personnel.Captain Derek J. Allen, a 19-year veteran of the LCSO, received the award for his leadership roles in the planning of three major events that occurred in September. He assisted Pastor Dennis Meyer and Carey Garwood in preparing and planning for the Tribute to Heroes Benefit Concert on September 11th. For nine months, he planned and organized the service and luncheon for the 40th Anniversary of Deputy Neil Thompson’s line of duty death. Lastly, he continues to represent the agency each year by serving on the planning committee for the annual Bolt for the Heart races. Captain Allen, a member of the LCSO Administration, serves as the agency spokesman for media related matters and supervises deputies assigned to the Warrants Division, FAST, the commercial motor vehicle enforcement deputy and the school resource officers.Deputy Robert “Paul” Adams, a 20-year veteran of the LCSO, received the award for his actions as a School Resource Officer (SRO) who is assigned to the New Prairie United School Corporation (NPUSC). When the Coronavirus pandemic began and schools closed, Deputy Adams voluntarily took an assignment with the Midnight Patrol Shift. During this time, he still managed to distribute meals daily to students of the NPUSC. Deputy Adams operated on little rest for an extended period ensuring that he maintained his visibility around the schools, offered assistance to those in need and assisted the school corporation on all matters to the best of his ability. He is also a volunteer for the intramural athletic programs at New Prairie High School. Deputy Adams been the SRO for the NPUSC since the fall of 2017.