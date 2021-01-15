Companies Can Now Earn Recognition for Excellence in Safety

Northwest Indiana firms that prioritize safety and quality across their operations can now earn recognition for their achievements by submitting a 2021 Safety Awards application. Companies will be judged across a range of performance criteria and the best among them will be honored at a ceremony scheduled to be held in May.

Earning an award at this event is a great way for companies to show their clients and the community their commitment to working safely and protecting their employees. Over 60 companies are expected to be honored this year, many of which are leading regional firms.

In addition to the company safety awards, there are also opportunities to nominate an outstanding craft person, safety leader, or an individual who has demonstrated heroism on the job for an award and recognition.

Award applications are available at NWIBRT.org/awards. Applications are available January 15. 2021 and are due by February 15, 2021.

The Safety Awards Banquet will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville, IN. Social distancing protocols and crowd size restrictions may still be in effect in May. Attendees will be kept up-to-date with the latest info at NWIBRT.org.