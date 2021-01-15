Healthcare Foundation of La Porte Now Accepting Grant Applications

In pursuit of its mission and vision, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) invites g rant proposals for health and wellness projects and prog rams through March 5, 2021. HFL’ s mission is to empower residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of La Porte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030. As of January 15, HFL ’s grant portal i s open . HFL welcomes proposals for Strategic Grants and Responsive Grants . Strategic Grant s are grants that address specific , board -approved , major community needs with a defined impact on health and wellness. HFL ’s three Strategic Areas are Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. HFL’ s Healthy La Porte Responsive Grants meet community health and wellness needs that fall outside of the three Strategic Areas . Healthy La Porte Responsive Grant proposals must demonstrate a connection to HFL’s mission and vision . HFL is accepting proposals through M arch 5, 2021. Organizations interested in applying for a Strategic Grant over $25,000 are required to submit a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) as a first step by January 29 . All grant applications and letters of inquiry must be submitted online through the grant portal to be considered for funding, a link to which can be found on HFL’s website. To learn more about HFL’s funding priorities and eligibility requirements , visit hflaporte.org/grants . The website also contains grant FAQs , tutorials, and instructions for how to apply. Since HFL’s first grant cycle in 2017 to the end of 2020, over $17 million has been invested in our community . To learn more about grant s awarded and community impact , please visit our 2017- 2020 Report to the Community her e . For more information , contact HFL at 219.326.2471 or [email protected] , or visit the website at hflaporte.org