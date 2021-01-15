Liam Neeson reveals his plans to retire from action films

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Liam Neeson has acquired a very particular set of skills over the course of the years as an actor and now, he’s thinking about laying them to rest.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Taken series star revealed that retirement is in the near future.

“Oh, yeah. I think so,” he said.

“I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year. There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year — hopefully, COVID allowing us — there’s a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I’m on a Zimmer frame or something,” he added.

Despite admitting that he’s ready to hang-up the towel on action films, it seems that one role may have piqued his interest and may keep him in the game a little bit longer.

When informed that fans are campaigning for the actor to reprise his role as Zeus from 2010’s Clash of the Titans in Wonder Woman 3 and asked if he was “up for it,” Neeson responded, “I guess so, sure. I mean, I’m very flattered!”

“I wasn’t aware that the ancient Greek gods appeared in Wonder Woman. I have to say, much to my chagrin, I haven’t seen… the Wonder Woman movies,” he shared, and after being told that Zeus is actually Wonder Woman’s dad he smirked, “I’ll call my agent!”

Neeson can currently be seen in the action film The Marksman.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.