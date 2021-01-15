NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
The National Rifle Association says the nation’s most powerful gun-rights organization has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York
