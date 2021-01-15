Suspect in custody following Lucky Bar shooting

A suspect is now in custody following the weekend shooting at Lucky Bar, according to City of La Porte Chief of Detectives Sgt. Jim Ferguson.

On the evening of Thursday, Jan. 14, members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team took Keith A. Davis into custody regarding the shooting that had occurred previously at Lucky Bar. Davis was taken into custody in Michigan City without issue and charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 Felony, and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 Felony.

Ferguson said thanks to the tireless work of Det. Sgt. Victor Aguilar, members of the La Porte City Detective Bureau, members of the F.A.S.T. team and the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office, this issue was resolved in a timely and safe manner.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.