Companies Can Now Earn Recognition for Excellence in Safety

Northwest Indiana firms that prioritize safety and quality across their operations can now earn recognition for their achievements by submitting a 2021 Safety Awards application. Companies will be judged across a range of performance criteria and the best among them will be honored at a ceremony scheduled to be held in May.

Award applications are available at NWIBRT.org/awards.

Applications are now available and are due by February 15th.