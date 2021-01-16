US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash

Indonesian officials say a team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia’s capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US NTSB team arrives in Indonesia to look into jet crash

Indonesian officials say a team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia’s capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500