Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 81


Posted on: January 17th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 81 people on an Indonesian island



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Aid effort intensifies after Indonesia quake that killed 81


Posted on: January 17th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 81 people on an Indonesian island



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.