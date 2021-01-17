Indonesian teams find more bodies from quake that killed 78


Posted on: January 17th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Indonesian rescuers have retrieved more bodies from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by a strong earthquake, raising the death toll to 78



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Indonesian teams find more bodies from quake that killed 78


Posted on: January 17th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Indonesian rescuers have retrieved more bodies from the rubble of homes and buildings toppled by a strong earthquake, raising the death toll to 78



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.