Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino

An auction house seeking bids to blow up a former casino once owned by President Donald Trump has canceled the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino

An auction house seeking bids to blow up a former casino once owned by President Donald Trump has canceled the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn