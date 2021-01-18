Multiple vehicles and buildings struck by gunfire in the 2100 block of Goldfinch Lane

On January 17th , 2021 at approximately 06:28 P.M. is when officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane for a report of gunshots being fired. Officers found multiple vehicles and buildings struck by gunfire upon their arrival. No one was reportedly injured as a result of this incident. Officers canvased the area for evidence and located numerous spent ammunition cartridges laying on the pavement. Witnesses were interviewed at the scene by officers to gather more information regarding this incident. Officers learned a dark colored passenger vehicle parked near the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane a short time before the gunshots were heard by witnesses. Three people were then observed walking away from the general vicinity of where the dark colored passenger vehicle was parked. Witnesses continued to watch as these three people proceeded towards the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane shortly before the gunshots were heard by witnesses. Gunshots were then heard around the same time these three individuals entered the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane. Additional details regarding the dark colored passenger vehicle or people seen walking towards the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane were not available to officers on scene. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspect(s), search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence that was collected.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance/ cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Corporal Marty Corley at (219) 874 – 3221 ; Extension 1073 .Other responding emergency units were from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 3, Laporte County Sheriff’s Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and La Porte County Emergency Medical Service.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219- 873 – 1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime.