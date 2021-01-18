Navalny’s arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West


Posted on: January 18th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent has drawn widespread criticism from Western nations



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navalny’s arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West


Posted on: January 18th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent has drawn widespread criticism from Western nations



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.