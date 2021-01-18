Pakistani raid kills Taliban suspected of slaying of troops

Pakistan’s military says security forces raided a hideout in a former insurgent stronghold in the country’s northwest, killing two Taliban fighters, including one suspected of involvement in an October attack that killed six soldiers

