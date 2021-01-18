Robbery Results In Bodily Injury

On January 15th, at approximately 7:29 P.M. is when officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 responded to the 500 block of Center Street for a subject that had been battered during a robbery. Officers found a 40-year-old male victim who was severely bleeding from multiple lacerations to his head and right hand up on their arrival. Officers learned the suspect and victim were both together at a residence in the 100 block of Blaine Street earlier in the day on January 15th. It was reported to officers the suspect took personal property from the victim during a physical altercation at this location. LaPorte County EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health Michigan City where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness was interviewed to gather more information about this incident and evidence was also collected during this investigation. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance and process evidence that was collected.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance/ cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Melissa Sopher at ( 219 )874-3221 ; Extension 1049.Other first responding emergency units were from the Michigan City Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Shift 2, Michigan City Fire Department and La Porte County Emergency Medical Service.

