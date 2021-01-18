Survey says 60% consider themselves "total film buffs" thanks to pandemic binge-watching

iStock/Vladans(LOS ANGELES) — Most people have been getting an eyeful of streaming content since the pandemic began, and a new survey shows one of the effects of it: six in 10 now they’ve become a “total film buff” because of their lockdown viewing.

The non-scientific survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by the Popcorn Board reveals that 60% say they watched more movies in 2020 than they ever have before. Meanwhile, 63% said the pandemic finally allowed them to catch up on the classic movies they’d never had time to watch in the “before times”.

What’s more, three in 10 say they vow to break their personal best in 2021 by watching, on average, 196 films total.

Fifty-five percent of respondents say they’ll be able to watch more awards season-nominated films than ever before this year.

In addition, the poll revealed more people than ever are having “virtual movie nights” by watching the same movie while video chatting with friends and family members. In fact, the average respondent plans to host eight such events this winter.

Apart from a solid Internet connection for the former, respondents said “must haves” for the “perfect movie night” include cozy blankets (46%) and chocolate (37%). The winner of the award for most popular movie night “must,” however, was popcorn, with 51% of respondents saying they need a bucket of the stuff to make their evening complete.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.