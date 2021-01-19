Despite election loss, Uganda’s Bobi Wine wins growing power

Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine has emerged from last week’s disputed election as the country’s most powerful opposition leader after his party won the most seats of any opposition group in the national assembly

