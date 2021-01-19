EU lashes Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants

The European Union’s top migration official is criticizing Bosnian authorities for failing to properly care for hundreds of migrants living in sub-zero temperatures on its territory

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

EU lashes Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants

The European Union’s top migration official is criticizing Bosnian authorities for failing to properly care for hundreds of migrants living in sub-zero temperatures on its territory