EU lashes Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants


Posted on: January 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The European Union’s top migration official is criticizing Bosnian authorities for failing to properly care for hundreds of migrants living in sub-zero temperatures on its territory



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

EU lashes Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants


Posted on: January 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

The European Union’s top migration official is criticizing Bosnian authorities for failing to properly care for hundreds of migrants living in sub-zero temperatures on its territory



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS