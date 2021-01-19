Judge: Maxwell’s sex relationships with adults can be secret


Posted on: January 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A judge says testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Judge: Maxwell’s sex relationships with adults can be secret


Posted on: January 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

A judge says testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.