Macron calls on Biden for greater US military involvement
French President Emmanuel Macron hoped on Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden will show a greater military commitment to fight against Islamic extremists in several theaters of conflicts and especially in the Middle-East
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Macron calls on Biden for greater US military involvement
French President Emmanuel Macron hoped on Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden will show a greater military commitment to fight against Islamic extremists in several theaters of conflicts and especially in the Middle-East
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.