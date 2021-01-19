Macron calls on Biden for greater US military involvement

French President Emmanuel Macron hoped on Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden will show a greater military commitment to fight against Islamic extremists in several theaters of conflicts and especially in the Middle-East

