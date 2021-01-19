Search for 2 children forcibly abducted from foster home

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy and girl from the Rochester area who they believe were abducted by two men wearing ski masks who broke through a window

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Search for 2 children forcibly abducted from foster home

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy and girl from the Rochester area who they believe were abducted by two men wearing ski masks who broke through a window