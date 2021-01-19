UN chief intends to invite Cyprus rivals to meet soon


Posted on: January 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

U_N_ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he intends to invite the rival leaders on Cyprus to an informal meeting “as soon as practicable.”



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN chief intends to invite Cyprus rivals to meet soon


Posted on: January 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

U_N_ Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he intends to invite the rival leaders on Cyprus to an informal meeting “as soon as practicable.”



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.