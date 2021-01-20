Former ‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson pleads not guilty to rape charges

Masterson in court today – Lucy Nicholson – Pool/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Danny Masterson, former star of That ’70s Show and The Ranch, pleaded not guilty to multiple rape charges today, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Masterson was arrested and charged in June with three counts of “rape by force or fear.” The three incidents allegedly took place between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles authorities maintain.

After he pleaded, the actor was released on $3.3 million bail, and will be seen in court again on March 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, the That ‘70s Show actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year.

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Following the charges last June, Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau released a statement, saying, “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

The statement continued, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [actress Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson was fired from the Netflix comedy The Ranch after the allegations were made against him in 2017.

By Stephen Iervolino

