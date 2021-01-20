Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast


Posted on: January 20th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Gray whale population drops by quarter off U.S. West Coast


Posted on: January 20th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Researchers say the population of gray whales off the West Coast of the United States has fallen by nearly one-quarter since 2016, resembling a similar die-off two decades ago



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.