Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden moves to cancel permit

Construction on the long disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline has been halted as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to revoke its permit

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden moves to cancel permit

Construction on the long disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline has been halted as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to revoke its permit