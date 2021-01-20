Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases

Mexico is recording some of its highest daily death tolls since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,539 deaths reported Wednesday and 1,584 the previous day

