Mexico posts near-record 1,539 COVID-19 deaths, 20,548 cases


Posted on: January 20th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Mexico is recording some of its highest daily death tolls since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 1,539 deaths reported Wednesday and 1,584 the previous day



