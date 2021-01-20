New ‘This Is Us’ episodes delayed for two weeks due to COVID-19

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been a rough fifth season for NBC’s This Is Us, which has been forced back into hiatus due to “COVID-related production delays.”

The family drama, which was forced to scrap Tuesday night’s episode, won’t return until February 2, according the NBC website.

“No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight – Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks,” series creator Dan Fogelman also tweeted on Tuesday.

“But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you’ll hang in there with us. Sorry!” he continued.

Like most TV series, This Is Us saw its season five premiere delayed until October 27 due to the virus, and aired four episodes before going on a seven-week hiatus. The show returned with new episodes on January 5 and January 12.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.