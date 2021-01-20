Peacock’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ revival gets sophomore season

Peacock(LOS ANGELES) — Peacock’s Saved by the Bell sequel has graduated to a second season, the streamer has announced.

In Peacock’s reimagining of the classic ‘90s high school sitcom, Zack Morris — played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who returns in a recurring role — is now the governor of California, who, after getting into hot water for shutting down too many low-income high schools, proposes sending students from the affected schools to the highest performing schools in the state, including his alma mater, Bayside High.

The cast includes Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and John Michael Higgins. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are also regulars.

By George Costantino

