Scranton celebrates Inauguration Day at Biden’s childhood home

Michael Loccisano/Getty ImagesBy STEPHANIE RAMOS and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(SCRANTON, Pa.) — A steady line of supporters dropped by President Joe Biden’s boyhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to snap photos on a snowy inauguration morning.

The woman who lives there told ABC News she is absolutely thrilled about Biden’s inauguration.

She said she bought the home from the Biden family in 1962. The house belonged to Biden’s maternal grandfather, and the president lived there until he was 10 years old, according to the owner. Biden, she added, has visited often.

On Election Day 2020, Biden stopped by and signed a wall in the home, “From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020.”

For Inauguration Day, the owner is flying the American flag and highlighting the “46” in the house number, “2446.”

ABC’s @sramosABC is at Joe Biden’s childhood home in Scranton PA where someone dropped off “4” and “6” balloons. Address is 2446 & the homeowner (who bought it from the Bidens in the late 1950s) is highlighting last 2 digits in honor of the soon to be sworn in 46th President pic.twitter.com/GjuCQggTAV — Karen Travers (@karentravers) January 20, 2021

One well-wisher left balloons with a “4” and a “6” in the front yard.

