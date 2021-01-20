Sweet new collab folds Oreo cookies into beloved Funfetti baking mix

PillsburyBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Funfetti fans rejoice! A whole new lineup of the classic baking mixes filled with Oreo cookie pieces hits shelves next month.

Pillsbury Baking unveiled an entire new Funfetti Oreo line that combines the two iconic brands in five new products, including brownie mix, vanilla and chocolate cake mixes and pancake and waffle mix.

The sweet new crossover has a mix of dark cocoa and vanilla creme flavors that keep true to America’s favorite cookie.

Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer of Hometown Food Company, said loyal fans of the brand have “been adding Oreo cookies to their baked creations for years” which inspired the company to create the new portfolio of products.

“Funfetti is a celebration of fun, surprise moments and continues to grow in popularity as families spend more time baking together at home,” he said in a statement. “Whether you’re biting into a cupcake with colorful sprinkles or enjoying real Oreo cookie pieces on top of a brownie, Funfetti creates delicious, fun moments for the whole family.”

To further celebrate the new cookie-filled inventory, Funfetti will host a digital baking competition judged by celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman and TikTok baking star Matthew Merril.

Home bakers can sign up online from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26 to participate in the competition hosted by the Cham City Cakes owner and former Kids Baking Championship contestant.

Contestants will create a unique baked good using the new Funfetti Oreo collection and the winner will receive a one-year supply of products or $500 cash. Plus, the winning recipe will be featured on PillsburyBaking.com. An Instagram Live baking demo with the winner will take place too.

