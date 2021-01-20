Tour De Laporte

2021 Dates:

August 20, 21, and 22

La Porte, Indiana



Team WIMS live 6-8am



Tour de La Porte offers short and long distance cycling, half marathon, 10K, 5K & trail run! Beginning in 2020, proceeds of this great event support La Porte Family YMCA. Your support through participation, sponsorship and volunteerism helps the La Porte Family YMCA make an even greater impact in our local community. The La Porte County Family YMCA is a leading nonprofit for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. We are a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and stages of life, joined together by a shared passion – to build a better community.