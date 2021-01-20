UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria says the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered country’s constitution will start in Geneva on Jan. 25

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria says the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered country’s constitution will start in Geneva on Jan. 25